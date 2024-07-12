Previous
Rain Goose by lifeat60degrees
252 / 365

Rain Goose

Very surprised to see this Red Throated Diver, Rain Goose locally, very close in near the Lerwick museum today.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
