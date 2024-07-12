Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Rain Goose
Very surprised to see this Red Throated Diver, Rain Goose locally, very close in near the Lerwick museum today.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
69% complete
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th July 2024 4:26pm
Tags
diver
,
loon
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
redthroat
