Previous
253 / 365
Sheeps-bit
Some good blues along the verges at the moment but even some of these are starting to lose a bit of their colour. Too early for that!
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7198
photos
148
followers
39
following
69% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sheeps-bit
