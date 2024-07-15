Previous
Sheeps-bit by lifeat60degrees
Sheeps-bit

Some good blues along the verges at the moment but even some of these are starting to lose a bit of their colour. Too early for that!
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
