254 / 365
Lichen
Plenty lichen doing very well for itself at Noness.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
69% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th July 2024 9:05am
Tags
lichen
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
