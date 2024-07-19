Sign up
255 / 365
Feeding Frenzy
The flowering thistles are attracting a lot of seed eating birds just now. There was a flock of about a dozen Twite feeding in this field this morning.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th July 2024 6:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
twite
,
sandwick
