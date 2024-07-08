Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
249 / 365
Roundleaf Sundew
According to an App I use for plant identification this is Roundleaf Sundew. If this is correct it is quite a common carnivorous plant.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7178
photos
147
followers
39
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Latest from all albums
3400
248
3401
1991
3402
249
1992
3403
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sundew
,
sandwick
,
roundleaf
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close