Ducklings by lifeisfullofpictures
11 / 365

Ducklings

This photo was shot out my back window with my Nikon D7500 using a 70-300mm lens. We have a pond and this mother Wood Duck was taking her young for a walk. I was fortunate to catch them.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
