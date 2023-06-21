Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
Ducklings
This photo was shot out my back window with my Nikon D7500 using a 70-300mm lens. We have a pond and this mother Wood Duck was taking her young for a walk. I was fortunate to catch them.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Jordan
ace
@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
11
photos
0
followers
1
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st June 2023 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
ducks
,
birds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close