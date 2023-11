White-breasted Nuthatch

I've been missing for a while since I had spine surgery back in October. I had spinal stenosis and my surgeon opened up my back up so my spinal cord is no longer under pressure from my vertebrae. The surgery was a success and I am able to stand up straighter and walk better.



This picture isn't my best since it is out of focus. I'm participating in a bird counting program called Project FeederWatch at the CornellLab and I was trying to identify this little guy when I snapped the pic.