USS Bowfin
40 / 365

USS Bowfin

We toured the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. The USS Bowfin and USS Missouri are shown in the extras. It was a memorable tour and showed great respect for those sailors lost on that tragic day,
December 7, 1941.
30th August 2023

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan
