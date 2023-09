Nu‘uanu Pali, Honolulu, HI

Nuʻuanu Pali is a section of the windward cliff of the Koʻolau mountain located at the head of Nuʻuanu Valley on the island of Oʻahu. It has a panoramic view of the windward coast of Oʻahu. If you look close, in the distance you can see Moku-o-loe Island (Coconut Island) Marine Laboratory Refuge and Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. It was quite a view of the windward side of the island!