44 / 365
Eagle Watching
I went to take some more shots of the eagles this morning, but I was only able to take one before he flew away. Still, a majestic bird perched watching.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Chris Jordan
ace
@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
eagle
