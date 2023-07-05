Previous
Bambi by lifeisfullofpictures
Bambi

I happened to catch this little deer out my window today. Before I took the shot, he/she ran toward the pond through the weeds and I thought... oh my, it doesn't know there is a pond on the other side of the weeds. Am I going to have to run out there and save the drowning deer. Haha! Sure enough, a split second later, he/she came running back out of the pond a little wet on its underside, looking a little flustered. Then, when I took my shot it was looking back thinking, oh yeah I knew that pond was there. Nature does the funniest things.
