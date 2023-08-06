Previous
All In by lifeisfullofpictures
All In

I set my camera up on a tripod with a remote trigger in an attempt to get a hummingbird flying. Unfortunately my shutter speed wasn't fast enough, but I did get this little fella "all in" for his dinner.
Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
