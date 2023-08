Green Foxtail

Setaria viridis is a species of grass known by many common names, including green foxtail. It is a hardy grass which grows in many types of lawns or fields, sometimes at the edge. It is the wild ancestor of the crop foxtail millet. This is an annual grass with the extremity curving upward with erect stems, growing up to a meter long, and known to reach two meters or more at times.