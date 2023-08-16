Sign up
Mrs Hummingbird
This is a female hummingbird. She has no red on her body. I waited for quite awhile with my finger on the shutter button trying to catch her flying. These are the best I could get.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Chris Jordan
ace
@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
hummingbird
