Mrs Hummingbird by lifeisfullofpictures
Mrs Hummingbird

This is a female hummingbird. She has no red on her body. I waited for quite awhile with my finger on the shutter button trying to catch her flying. These are the best I could get.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
