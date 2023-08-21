Previous
Barn by lifeisfullofpictures
37 / 365

Barn

Attempting to get back into doing some black & white photos. This is the back of our barn, our peach orchard, and our neighbors shed in the distance.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
Photo Details

