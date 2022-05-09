Sign up
129 / 365
Playing With Paper
An abstract of my mom's Mother's Day wrapping paper. I hope to get caught up on my project soon! Thanks for dropping by.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3461
photos
202
followers
256
following
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Tags
paper
,
color
,
abstract
,
may22words
Mags
ace
I love the colors and shapes! Pretty!
May 9th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
May 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 9th, 2022
