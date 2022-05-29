Previous
Wood and Brick by linnypinny
146 / 365

Wood and Brick

My front shutter and wall for the challenge - have a blessed day and thanks for stopping by ♥
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
40% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Diana ace
Terrific textures and colours, I love you shutter against the brick wall!
May 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast.
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
