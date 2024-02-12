Previous
Face It by linnypinny
Photo 372

Face It

Playing with different tones of sepia this week...thanks for stopping by.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
That’s quirky.
February 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Perfect title for this amazing image, I love it Lin!
February 12th, 2024  
katy ace
What a fun subject! The perfect title for it also. Somebody went to a lot of trouble to make these.. I think you chose the perfect split tone color.
February 12th, 2024  
