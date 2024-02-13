Previous
Sepia Plant by linnypinny
Photo 373

Sepia Plant

Another edit with Sepia...these are fun...and just an aside - it snowed here last night (yes, in Tennessee) and now the roofers are here, putting new roofs on most of the condos...it's an odd day...
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty lighting.
February 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice light and shadows
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and tones.
February 13th, 2024  
