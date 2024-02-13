Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 373
Sepia Plant
Another edit with Sepia...these are fun...and just an aside - it snowed here last night (yes, in Tennessee) and now the roofers are here, putting new roofs on most of the condos...it's an odd day...
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3936
photos
172
followers
231
following
102% complete
View this month »
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
30th November 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty lighting.
February 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice light and shadows
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and tones.
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close