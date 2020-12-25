Sign up
Photo 808
The Gift of 365
This community is a gift I enjoy each day. It is especially dear to my heart during these troubled times - to be able to share with others from around the world. Thanks to you all - may your day be merry and bright ♥
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2955
photos
173
followers
202
following
christmas
gift
dec20words
