Previous
Next
The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad 2020 by linnypinny
Photo 812

The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad 2020

(title borrowed from writer Judith Viorst) My interpretation of 2020 - a few bits of light in an otherwise dark year. Happy New Year's Eve Eve! Thanks for stopping by!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise