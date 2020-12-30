Sign up
Photo 812
The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad 2020
(title borrowed from writer Judith Viorst) My interpretation of 2020 - a few bits of light in an otherwise dark year. Happy New Year's Eve Eve! Thanks for stopping by!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2959
photos
173
followers
203
following
Tags
looking back
,
2020
,
dec20words
