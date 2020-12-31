Previous
Next
Looking Ahead by linnypinny
Photo 813

Looking Ahead

Here's to the end of 2020 and a better 2021 ♥ Happy New Year, my 365ers...Be safe ♥
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Happy New Year Lin.
December 31st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Happy new year! Hoping it will be a better year for all of us.
December 31st, 2020  
KV ace
Love this... Happy New Year Lin.
December 31st, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Be safe, Happy New Year!!!!
December 31st, 2020  
JackieR ace
Ooh this is clever!! Happy new year to you and yours xx
December 31st, 2020  
Santina ace
beautiful composition.....Happy New Year
December 31st, 2020  
Barb ace
Very creative! Happy New Year to you, Lin!
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise