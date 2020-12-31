Sign up
Photo 813
Looking Ahead
Here's to the end of 2020 and a better 2021 ♥ Happy New Year, my 365ers...Be safe ♥
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
7
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2960
photos
173
followers
203
following
Tags
new year
,
2021
,
dec20words
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy New Year Lin.
December 31st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Happy new year! Hoping it will be a better year for all of us.
December 31st, 2020
KV
ace
Love this... Happy New Year Lin.
December 31st, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Be safe, Happy New Year!!!!
December 31st, 2020
JackieR
ace
Ooh this is clever!! Happy new year to you and yours xx
December 31st, 2020
Santina
ace
beautiful composition.....Happy New Year
December 31st, 2020
Barb
ace
Very creative! Happy New Year to you, Lin!
December 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
