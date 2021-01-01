Previous
From 0 to 3 In Under 5 Seconds by linnypinny
Photo 814

From 0 to 3 In Under 5 Seconds

Yesterday I decided no resolutions this year. This morning I came up with 3 in record time! Going forward into 2021!

1. My new journal/planner arrived and I will write something every day. I mentioned to a fellow 365er that I always regret not keeping a journal. So this year I will write something each day (even if it's only a quote, what the weather is like, or what I had for lunch!)

2. I will connect with people each day - phone calls, texts, emails, and other social media count right now.

3. I will note at least one good thing about the day, no matter how minor.

Thanks for stopping by and happy first day of 2021 ♥
1st January 2021

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR
Lin those are excellent daily activities! I'm sure they'll come naturally to you. I look forwards to reading your posts!!
January 1st, 2021  
