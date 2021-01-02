Sign up
Photo 815
Bubble-ish
These looked more like bubbles looking through the camera, but I decided close enough (LOL) Happy day 2, my 365ers.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
1
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
berries
,
jan21words
,
bubble-like
Ingrid
I agree close enough! And I like the colors and the dof you captured!
January 2nd, 2021
