Previous
Next
Crystal Lake by linnypinny
Photo 816

Crystal Lake

The man made lake in front of my condo - the main reason I love my neighborhood. I've decided to add my uplifting quote to this project, as well as journaling it. Thanks for stopping by and happy Sunday.

Today's Quote: Focus on the good.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So peaceful living next to water and great quote or the day.
January 3rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
To look at the waters is so peaceful.
January 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise