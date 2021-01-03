Sign up
Photo 816
Crystal Lake
The man made lake in front of my condo - the main reason I love my neighborhood. I've decided to add my uplifting quote to this project, as well as journaling it. Thanks for stopping by and happy Sunday.
Today's Quote: Focus on the good.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
lake
man-made
jan21words
Susan Wakely
ace
So peaceful living next to water and great quote or the day.
January 3rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
To look at the waters is so peaceful.
January 3rd, 2021
