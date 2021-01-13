Previous
Next
Golden Flakes by linnypinny
Photo 826

Golden Flakes

For today's word. Thanks for stopping by.

Today's quote: May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and the road downhill all the way to your door (Mary Engelbreit)
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise