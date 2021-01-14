Previous
Up Above by linnypinny
Photo 827

Up Above

Taken a few weeks ago - for today's word.

Quote - The moon has phases from dark to full - so do we. Victoria Moran
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
226% complete

Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful
January 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect for the quote. I have often heard people say that it’s just a phase that they are going through for various reasons.
January 14th, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
Fabulous!
January 14th, 2021  
