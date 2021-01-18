Sign up
Photo 831
Stick Up
My favorite winter dish cloth - thought it would be good for today's word "hands".
Quote: The only way to win with a toxic person is not to play.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
18th January 2021 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
hands
,
snowman
,
cloth
,
jan21words
,
stick-up
moni kozi
Aaaahaaahaaaa!!!!!! What a funny image!
January 18th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot and I can see why you like it so much.
January 18th, 2021
