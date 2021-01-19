Sign up
Photo 832
Resting Alien Face
Is it possible they are out there??? (for today's word)
Quote: I'm sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It's just too intelligent to come here. Arthur C Clarke
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
rock
,
alien
,
possibilities
,
jan21words
