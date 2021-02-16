Sign up
queen and corgi
for some reason my queen Elizabeth and corgi salt and pepper shaker made me think of Mardi Gras. They feel sort of campy I guess. Anyway, happy fat Tuesday all, from the Queen
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Tags
queen
,
mardi gras
