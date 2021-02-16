Previous
queen and corgi by lisab514
queen and corgi

for some reason my queen Elizabeth and corgi salt and pepper shaker made me think of Mardi Gras. They feel sort of campy I guess. Anyway, happy fat Tuesday all, from the Queen
Lisa Brown

@lisab514
