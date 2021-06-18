Sign up
63 / 365
Strawberry picking
Fresh strawberries from the farm. We to the farm with my grand daughter and we picked several baskets of the best tasting strawberries ever.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th June 2021 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Tags
fruit
,
strawberries
,
summer
