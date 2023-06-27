Sign up
102 / 365
Americana 2
Craft day with Grandma. We made these super cute wreaths from red, white and blue bandanas. Even my grandson enjoyed the project.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
1
0
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th June 2023 3:52pm
Tags
bandanas
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture and a fun thing to do.
June 29th, 2023
