Previous
Next
Americana 2 by lisab514
102 / 365

Americana 2

Craft day with Grandma. We made these super cute wreaths from red, white and blue bandanas. Even my grandson enjoyed the project.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great capture and a fun thing to do.
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise