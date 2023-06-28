Previous
Americana 3 by lisab514
Americana 3

This is what 8 lbs of strawberries looks like. We went out to a farm to pick our own strawberries. Guess we got carried away. Anyone want some?
28th June 2023

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
