103 / 365
Americana 3
This is what 8 lbs of strawberries looks like. We went out to a farm to pick our own strawberries. Guess we got carried away. Anyone want some?
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
365
NIKON D3400
28th June 2023 11:45am
strawberries
