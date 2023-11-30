Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
Beautiful Statuary
Another shot from our vacation to Disney World. Everything at Disney is an experience, even waiting for a ride. This was a scene while we waited for the water rapids ride at Animal Kingdom.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
190
photos
21
followers
36
following
52% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th November 2023 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statues
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a spiritual place. I guess some would consider this so at Disney.
November 30th, 2023
