Beautiful Statuary by lisab514
190 / 365

Beautiful Statuary

Another shot from our vacation to Disney World. Everything at Disney is an experience, even waiting for a ride. This was a scene while we waited for the water rapids ride at Animal Kingdom.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a spiritual place. I guess some would consider this so at Disney.
November 30th, 2023  
