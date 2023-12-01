Sign up
191 / 365
Toy Soldier March
We were lucky enough to attend Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party when we went to Disney World. My favorite part of the parade was the toy soldiers.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
0
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
192
photos
21
followers
36
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
9th November 2023 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
parade
,
toy soldiers
