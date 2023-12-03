Previous
puzzle day
puzzle day

Well, the first weekend in December is when my husband and I start our Christmas puzzle. This one may be a bit of a challenge as we have never tackled one with 2000 pieces. It was a gift, so we are going to get busy and rise up for the challenge.
Lisa Brown

