Metamorphosis Art Exhibit

While in Madison this past weekend, we had time to go to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art where we were treated to the most spectacular exhibit by Federico Uribe entitled Metamorphosis. Uribe created the entire exhibit using recyclable and repurposed everyday items. This sea scape is composed of water bottles, tie wraps, rubber gloves and the likes. It was amazing to say the least. I so admire people who truly can see something so mundane and make something truly amazing out of it.