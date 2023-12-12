Previous
Panda Bears by lisab514
Panda Bears

This mama and baby panda were creative by Federico Uribe and are made completely out of gun shells. It really took your breath away.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Diana ace
How stunning this is, it must be a genius who made these!
December 12th, 2023  
