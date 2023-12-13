Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
A Horse of a Different Color
This is a shot of a horse made out of suitcases by Federico Uribe. It is from the same exhibit that I have posted a few other shots. I am smitten with this man's art.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Lisa Brown
Diana
ace
What a clever artist and fabulous horse, beautifully captured too.
December 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A very clever way to repurpose the cases.
December 14th, 2023
