Previous
A Horse of a Different Color by lisab514
201 / 365

A Horse of a Different Color

This is a shot of a horse made out of suitcases by Federico Uribe. It is from the same exhibit that I have posted a few other shots. I am smitten with this man's art.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a clever artist and fabulous horse, beautifully captured too.
December 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A very clever way to repurpose the cases.
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise