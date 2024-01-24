Previous
valentines by lisab514
234 / 365

valentines

My little granddaughter and I made these cute little doily valentine envelopes while the rest of the family watched football last weekend. Inside are a couple of chocolate hearts. So easy and so much fun.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise