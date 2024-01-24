Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
234 / 365
valentines
My little granddaughter and I made these cute little doily valentine envelopes while the rest of the family watched football last weekend. Inside are a couple of chocolate hearts. So easy and so much fun.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
234
photos
24
followers
36
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th January 2024 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
valentines
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close