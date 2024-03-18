Previous
Waiting Patiently by lisab514
Waiting Patiently

Nothing very exciting about this shot except that this little guy has been out all winter, patiently waiting for the flowers to bloom again. He justs keeps on smiling and he makes me smile too on grey days like this,
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Waiting for some company.
March 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a cute shot, love all the bark around it.
March 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot. He made me smile, too.
March 18th, 2024  
