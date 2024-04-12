Previous
Winter is Hard by lisab514
Winter is Hard

This cute little gazebo is in desperate need of paint. Winter took it's toll, but it is still a nice presence in this community's park
Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely
Sweet gazebo.
April 12th, 2024  
