Previous
Next
And then there were 3 by lizgooster
2 / 365

And then there were 3

For many years now I’ve been creating a photo calendar using photos from the year just gone. They used to be pictures from my international travels; more recently, they’ve been created from more local shots, due to the impact of covid and then the demands of our house building project. Usually only the cover image has people on it. The 2023 has us on our wedding day last year. And I’ve only just thought about how the calendars track the changes in my life: the first ones just had me, then me with Dean (now my husband) and after the arrival of our wonderful special angel Ellie, there are 3 of us! I’m uploading this on April 1 but giving it a Jan 2 date stamp as (a) it’s more appropriate for a calendar to be at the start of the year and (b) I have gaps to fill as I didn’t start my project right at the start of 2023! 📅
2nd January 2023 2nd Jan 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise