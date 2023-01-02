And then there were 3

For many years now I’ve been creating a photo calendar using photos from the year just gone. They used to be pictures from my international travels; more recently, they’ve been created from more local shots, due to the impact of covid and then the demands of our house building project. Usually only the cover image has people on it. The 2023 has us on our wedding day last year. And I’ve only just thought about how the calendars track the changes in my life: the first ones just had me, then me with Dean (now my husband) and after the arrival of our wonderful special angel Ellie, there are 3 of us! I’m uploading this on April 1 but giving it a Jan 2 date stamp as (a) it’s more appropriate for a calendar to be at the start of the year and (b) I have gaps to fill as I didn’t start my project right at the start of 2023! 📅