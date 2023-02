Mountainscape

I've been struggling a bit to take 'live' shots for this week's FOR challenge of landscapes so I decided to do a bit more trawling in my archives - and leave the local behind! This is a shot I took just over 10 years ago, when I did a trek to Everest base camp as a participant in a medical research project. The original has an amazing blue sky against the snow on the summit so I was intrigued to see how it would transfer to B/W. Still dramatic I think, just different!