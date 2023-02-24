Previous
Next
Windmill in the fens by lizgooster
35 / 365

Windmill in the fens

I've fallen a bit behind as we approach the final days of the Flash of Red challenge so I'm hurrying to catch up. This was a photo I took last winter/spring in a protected fenland area in Cambridgeshire, not to far from my home.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise