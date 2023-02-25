Previous
Next
Clouds over Stonehenge by lizgooster
36 / 365

Clouds over Stonehenge

This is a photo I took on honeymoon last year. I think the B/W version suits the surly skies.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise