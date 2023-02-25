Sign up
36 / 365
Clouds over Stonehenge
This is a photo I took on honeymoon last year. I think the B/W version suits the surly skies.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th May 2022 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stonehenge
,
for2023
