40 / 365
Someone to watch over me
I’ve been to meetings in this building many times and never really noticed this sculpture hanging over the entrance.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
london
,
sculpture
