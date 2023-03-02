Previous
Purple patch by lizgooster
Purple patch

Maybe I’m craving colour after a month of black and white photos - whatever the reason, this pretty flower called to me as I was walking home from my local coffee shop today.
2nd March 2023

Liz Gooster

katy ace
Brilliant, strong, rich color. Beautiful light. Love how it fills the frame.
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely vibrant colour.
March 2nd, 2023  
