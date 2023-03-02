Sign up
41 / 365
Purple patch
Maybe I’m craving colour after a month of black and white photos - whatever the reason, this pretty flower called to me as I was walking home from my local coffee shop today.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
katy
ace
Brilliant, strong, rich color. Beautiful light. Love how it fills the frame.
March 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
March 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely vibrant colour.
March 2nd, 2023
