Previous
Next
Deep purple by lizgooster
47 / 365

Deep purple

I love looking at flowers so I delighted in seeing this one, scattered with cold rain drops, on the front verge of a house down my street. However I'm not so good on knowing the names of flowers, plants or trees so I don't know what it's called!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise