Climbing high by lizgooster
Climbing high

The swimming pool was closed yesterday due to unknown problems, so my daughter’s lesson was cancelled. Instead I took her to Clip n Climb after school - she had a lot of fun!
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
