58 / 365
Climbing high
The swimming pool was closed yesterday due to unknown problems, so my daughter’s lesson was cancelled. Instead I took her to Clip n Climb after school - she had a lot of fun!
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
ellie
